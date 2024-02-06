The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will invest $2.4 million to help fund six economic development projects in Southeast Missouri, state and federal officials announced Tuesday.
The DRA partnerships will support public and private investments that combined will provide $8 million to support development in the region, the organization said in a news release.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the release said, “Southeast Missouri benefits from the Delta Regional Authority’s ability to deliver economic development and infrastructure investments that provide substantial improvements for rural residents and communities.”
The largest DRA investment is $1.6 million to enhance rail transportation at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority at Scott City, according to the release.
That project is one of three in the local area that will receive funds.
Two workforce training projects will receive DRA funding, the release stated.
The Marquette Tech District Foundation in Cape Girardeau will receive $110,555 to extend its training program to workforce-development agencies, startup incubators and colleges or universities.
The program will focus on workers interested in computer programming.
The program’s mission is to provide opportunities for “under-served individuals” in rural Southeast Missouri to transition to high-wage, computer programming jobs, the DRA release said.
Another $155,500 will go to the Cape Girardeau
Career and Technology Center to provide tools, trainers and technology to train high school and adult students in heating and cooling technology, machine-tool technology, electrical trades and computer networking.
The investment also will provide opportunities for area businesses and industries to train workers with high-demand skills, the release stated.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., welcomed the funding to meet regional needs. He said he “will continue to fight for our tax dollars to be used right here at home.”
Peter Kinder, alternate federal co-chairman of the DRA, said the funding “will help create jobs, build communities and improve lives across the Missouri Delta region.”
