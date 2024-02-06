All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 4, 2017

Delta Regional Authority to invest $2.4M to aid economic development in region

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will invest $2.4 million to help fund six economic development projects in Southeast Missouri, state and federal officials announced Tuesday. The DRA partnerships will support public and private investments that combined will provide $8 million to support development in the region, the organization said in a news release...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will invest $2.4 million to help fund six economic development projects in Southeast Missouri, state and federal officials announced Tuesday.

The DRA partnerships will support public and private investments that combined will provide $8 million to support development in the region, the organization said in a news release.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the release said, “Southeast Missouri benefits from the Delta Regional Authority’s ability to deliver economic development and infrastructure investments that provide substantial improvements for rural residents and communities.”

The largest DRA investment is $1.6 million to enhance rail transportation at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority at Scott City, according to the release.

That project is one of three in the local area that will receive funds.

Two workforce training projects will receive DRA funding, the release stated.

The Marquette Tech District Foundation in Cape Girardeau will receive $110,555 to extend its training program to workforce-development agencies, startup incubators and colleges or universities.

The program will focus on workers interested in computer programming.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program’s mission is to provide opportunities for “under-served individuals” in rural Southeast Missouri to transition to high-wage, computer programming jobs, the DRA release said.

Another $155,500 will go to the Cape Girardeau

Career and Technology Center to provide tools, trainers and technology to train high school and adult students in heating and cooling technology, machine-tool technology, electrical trades and computer networking.

The investment also will provide opportunities for area businesses and industries to train workers with high-demand skills, the release stated.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., welcomed the funding to meet regional needs. He said he “will continue to fight for our tax dollars to be used right here at home.”

Peter Kinder, alternate federal co-chairman of the DRA, said the funding “will help create jobs, build communities and improve lives across the Missouri Delta region.”

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy