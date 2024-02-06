Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, while serving as a councilman, orchestrated the resignation of then-city administrator Ron Eskew in March 2017, testimony in two civil suits shows.

Eskew, who served as city administrator for 16 years, said in a deposition last month he resigned "under duress and blackmail."

Brant said in a deposition last month he asked Eskew to resign without the knowledge of then-Mayor Ron Cummins, who was on vacation.

Councilman Pat Brazel testified the same day he didn't recall Cummins and the council ever discussing Eskew stepping down as city administrator prior to his resignation.

Brant said he hoped his actions would lead to fewer Southeast Missourian stories about Scott City government. "I didn't want any more negative write-ups," Brant testified.

Brant said he sought Eskew's resignation because "I didn't want Ron's name muddied up."

He testified Scott City is "a small town. You don't want to hurt people."

Brant said he asked Eskew to resign because he believed Eskew had engaged in "misconduct" centered on personal use of city computers and a mower, as well as improper use of city credit cards, according to the deposition.

"Having city property at your home for several months and nobody know about it, I think there is something wrong with that," he testified.

Brant said he told Eskew he would "go to the council and try hard to get them to drop all investigations and forget everything" if the city administrator would resign.

He said in the deposition he told Eskew he would seek to stop a financial audit into improper use of credit cards by city employees if Eskew resigned.

Eskew and former parks director Phyllis Spinks both have filed lawsuits against Scott City government and former mayor Ron Cummins.

Eskew filed a lawsuit last year, alleging he lost his job after he sought to prevent city officials from firing Spinks.

But Brant testified the resignation had nothing to do with the termination of Spinks. He said "she didn't play a part in this in no way, shape or form."

As for Eskew's resignation, Brant testified he asked a city hall employee to type the resignation letter.

Brant said he asked police officer Mike Culler to meet him at city hall March 9, 2017.

Eskew recalled Brant, with Culler present, showed him the resignation letter and asked him to sign it.

"I said, 'I'm not signing this,'" Eskew testified.

According to Eskew, Brant displayed a packet of information and threatened to give it to the prosecuting attorney if he didn't resign.

Eskew said in the deposition, which was taken for his lawsuit, Brant never disclosed what information was in the packet.

"I was only told ... if I signed the letter the packet would go away," Eskew recalled.

Brant "insisted that I sign the letter or I was going to be removed immediately," Eskew said.

The former city administrator said he began to believe he "had been set up."