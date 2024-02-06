County may harvest timber from Klaus Park

Timber may be harvested at Klaus Park under a plan being considered by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

The Missouri Department of Conservation recently marked about 60 trees for possible harvesting. Orange marks have been placed on trees, many of them along the asphalt road through the 36-acre site west of Interstate 55.

More trees could be marked within the next couple of weeks, said Jennifer Behnken, a community forester with the Conservation Department in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander said, "We are assessing the timber situation."

County officials have not made a final decision.

"We are not cutting anything yet," Sander said.

The park is used by trail runners, hikers and mountain-bike riders, who have expressed concern about the possible removal of the trees.

John Dodd, owner of Cyclewerx in Cape Girardeau, regularly rides his bicycle through the forested park.

"This is the only park like that around here," he said.

Dodd said regular users of the park help maintain the trail, and their activity has improved the safety of the park.

"Ten years ago, it was a place for drugs and sex," he said.

Trail users have pushed that activity out of the park, he said.

Dodd said he and other users of the park were not aware of the possible timber harvest until they saw the marks on the trees. He said there was a "lack of communication" from county officials.

"We are trying to figure out what is going on," he said.

Dodd said he and other users are scheduled to meet with Sander at noon Wednesday at Klaus Park to discuss the possible timber harvest.

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the primary purpose of a timber harvest would be to manage the county's resources.

The county does not have a park tax, he said. Harvesting trees could provide revenue to help improve the county park system, he said.