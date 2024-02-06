Cape County gives green light for tax compliance services proposal

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a post-issuance tax compliance services proposal during their regular meeting Thursday, July 18.

In January 2023, the county issued $32 million in bonds with a fixed 3.52% interest rate to help pay for the new jail currently under construction. The county did not use the money immediately, so it was deposited into a bank where it accrued interest.

“By law, we’re not allowed to participate in tax-free bonds. You can’t earn more interest on the money that you borrowed than the rate at which you bought it. The difference is called arbitrage, so you have to pay that back to keep your tax-free status on the bonds,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Therefore, the county agreed to pay $7,500 to GilmoreBell law firm, the issuing bond agent, to conduct an analysis on how much the county would have to pay back over the coming years. County Treasurer Roger Hudson said this was being done earlier than the county was required to, as it is normally only required after five years. However, since the bond funds will be spent by the end of the year, officials thought it prudent to do a preliminary arbitrage calculation to determine where and how to rebate the money if necessary.