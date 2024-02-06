A Cape Girardeau banquet hall will have its liquor license renewed after the city council Monday failed to secure the necessary four votes to uphold the city manager’s decision to deny it.

Council members initially voted 3-2 to grant a provisional license for six months rather than the regular one-year license with Mayor Bob Fox and council members Daniel Presson and Shelly Moore supporting the motion. Council members Ryan Essex and Stacy Kinder dissented.

The council then sought to uphold the denial of the liquor license, which garnered “yes” votes from only Essex and Kinder.

Councilman Robbie Guard abstained on both votes.

Afterward, the Cape Girardeau banker said he abstained because Ricky Werner, who owns River Valley Banquet Center, is a customer of his bank.

Only six council members attended the meeting as the Ward 3 seat was vacant.

Council members chose an applicant to fill the vacant seat, but only after completing city business Monday, including handling the liquor license issue.

Fox said he felt it would have been unfair to install a new council member and have that person vote on city business without having the opportunity to review the agenda items.

City manager Scott Meyer earlier this summer denied the renewal application for River Valley Banquet Center, 631 S. Sprigg St., citing public safety concerns over shootings and other disturbances there.

Werner appealed the decision to the city’s three-member Liquor License Review Board, which upheld the denial.

Werner then appealed to the city council.

His attorney, Ron Garms, told the council his client was being unfairly singled out for disturbances for which the banquet hall was not to blame.

Cape Girardeau city officials have sought to shut down the business since an April 27 shooting incident in which approximately 50 shots were fired.