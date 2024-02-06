Shawn Stockard, 53, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig for buying and selling guns on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, Stockard's 72-month sentence would consist of 54 months on one count of unlawful interstate transportation of firearms and another 18 months on a charge of possession with intent to sell controlled substances. He pleaded guilty to both counts.
The release states he was also fined $85,000 and he agreed to forfeit 215 firearms, accessories and a large amount of ammunition that was seized during the investigation.
According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, William Henry Otto, 46, Owner of Bull Run Weaponry in Marble Hill pleaded guilty in a case where he admitted to allowing Stockard to use his Federal Firearms License to buy firearms in Illinois that Stockard would then transport to Missouri. Stockard would then transfer them to his wife through Otto.
Both Otto and Stockard's wife have pleaded guilty and are awaiting their sentencing.
