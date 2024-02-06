Construction will begin later this month on a new, $16 million Interstate 55 interchange south of Scott City, even as some area residents question the project.

Missouri Department of Transportation project manager Eric Krapf said Monday the additional interchange should reduce traffic congestion in the Scott City area and provide easier interstate access for Kelso, Missouri, residents.

But Kelso Mayor Larry McClain said he and other residents of his village along U.S. 61 aren’t sold on the project.

“I don’t see a big benefit for any of us, to be honest with you,” he said.

Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins could not be reached for comment. Cummins did not return voice messages left on his cellphone Monday by the Southeast Missourian.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Missouri, in June.

Krapf said the project involves replacing the Route PP overpass with a wider three-lane span and entrance and exit ramps.

The wider bridge will allow for vehicle turning movements for the new interchange, Krapf said.

A new bridge also will be constructed on Route PP over Ramsey Creek just east of the interchange, he said.

The project will include construction of a new roadway from U.S. 61 at Kelso to the new interchange.

It also will involve connecting the interchange to Scott County Road 311 and improving that roadway that connects to the south end of Scott City, Krapf said.

Construction could take three years, he said, adding the contract calls for the work to be completed by June 2020.

But according to a MoDOT news release, the project could be completed by January 2019.

Krapf said MoDOT staff will know a more specific timetable for completion once they meet with the contractor to review a construction schedule later this month.

He said the timetable depends partly how much time it will take for fill dirt to settle.

The project involves a lot of fill dirt, he said.