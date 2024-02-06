Living while black is exhausting. It’s also about struggle, triumph and resilience.

Those were some of the messages delivered Monday night by five black panelists from Southeast Missouri State University and the community.

The “Living While Black #Unity” panel discussion was held at the Cape Girardeau Public Library as part of the university’s Black History Month celebration.

Tamara Zellars Buck, an associate professor in the Mass Media Department, participated in the discussion, along with Sean Spinks, retention coordinator for academic support services at Southeast; local NAACP president Pat McBride; Gateway Church pastor Ben Porter; and Southeast student Devin Rhone.

Buck said, “The black experience is exhausting.”

In this photo illustration, Tamara Zellars Buck, left, and Devin Rhone, right, pose for a portrait Monday before the Living While Black panel discussion at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. KASSI JACKSON

Ever since she was in elementary school, Buck said she has been “aware of my blackness.”

Buck added, “People are always watching you.” She said as a black woman, others either view her as a mentor or are waiting for her to make a mistake. “People are waiting on me to fail.”

As a tenured faculty member, Buck said she now champions faculty and staff diversity, encouraging the university to hire minority applicants.

She said she also is working with others to help improve Cape Girardeau’s south-side neighborhood.

Rhone said being black is a “never-ending battle.”

In this photo illustration, Ben Porter, left, and Pat McBride, right, pose for a portrait Monday before the Living While Black panel discussion at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. KASSI JACKSON

For some blacks, the future is paved with prison. Rhone said he is not going down that path and seeks to steer clear of violence.

McBride talked of successes in her life as a black American.

She said it was an “exciting” time for her as the first black to be a cashier at a particular grocery store in Georgia.

McBride said throughout her career, first as a vocational counselor and later as a staff member in the Missouri Department of Economic Development in Jefferson City, she has been aided by black and white co-workers alike.

Spinks said his black experience is one of “resilience.”