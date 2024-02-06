Committee wants funding commitments for indoor aquatic center project

Show me the money.

That was the message to potential project partners from an advisory committee planning for construction of an indoor aquatic center.

Jackson contractor Phil Penzel told the committee Tuesday night the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau School District could build a better facility if they partnered with other private-public entities, including Midamerica Hotels, the City of Jackson, the Jackson School District and possibly Cape Girardeau County government.

Penzel urged the six-member committee meeting at the Osage Centre not to rush ahead, but to take time to explore a more regional solution.

"I think the possibilities are endless," he said.

Penzel's "letter of interest" to the committee last week calls for building the aquatic facility on a 6-acre tract west of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. He told the committee such a site, which is already graded, would offer high visibility from Interstate 55.

Midamerica owns the land and has expressed a willingness to donate the acreage for such a project.

An aquatic center could be connected to the SportsPlex, Penzel said.

Committee members voiced interest in Penzel's proposal, but said they need specifics as to what the City of Jackson and others are willing to contribute financially toward both construction and operation of an aquatic center.

Operating costs are an important factor, according to the committee. Annual operating costs could total $1 million, committee members said.

Jackson city officials have made no financial commitment to the project. But Penzel suggested the City of Jackson might consider contributing $3 million to $4 million to the project.

Jackson Alderman Paul Sander said officials there are looking at options for replacing their aging, municipal pool. Sander said they would be interested in possibly partnering on the indoor aquatic center project if it is constructed near the SportsPlex.

The committee, set up by Cape Girardeau city and school district, has been meeting for several months.

Until a few weeks ago, only the city and the Cape Girardeau School District had pledged funding to build and operate an aquatic center. In terms of construction dollars, the city has committed $6 million to construction, money that was approved by voters earlier this year.

Cape Girardeau school officials have proposed to pay $4 million toward construction, but that depends on district voters approving a bond issue in April.

Bob Fox, Cape Girardeau's mayor and a member of the committee, said the group is looking at $10 million funding but "we want to build a $15 million facility."

A consultant has suggested an indoor facility with both a competitive swimming pool and a leisure pool would command a price tag of $18 million.