Committee members identify pool priorities

Cape Girardeau's proposed indoor aquatic center needs to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool, as well as a diving well, an advisory committee concluded Wednesday.
Committee members at the meeting, held at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce offices, also ranked elevated spectator seating as a priority.
The committee ranked those and other priorities to be presented to a consulting firm hired by the Cape Girardeau City Council.
The consultant, St. Louis-based Counsilman-Hunsaker, will provide construction and operating cost estimates for the various items on the committee's list. The city is paying $25,750 for the consulting work.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder, who serves on the ad hoc committee, said the consultant is expected to makes its report within four months.
Former Mayor Harry Rediger, who serves on the committee, said he hopes the consultant's cost estimates will be available to the committee by November.
He and former Mayor Jay Knudtson have been working to raise private funds to add to the $10 million the city and the Cape Girardeau School District have committed to the project.
They had talked of trying to raise $5 million, but Rediger said Wednesday that raising $3 million may be more realistic, which would put the total price tag at $13 million.
Rediger said the proposed aquatic center, planned to be built adjacent to Jefferson Elementary School, is part of a larger vision to revitalize the city's south-side neighborhood.
He told the committee he and Knudtson have found wealthy, prospective donors are more interested in contributing to a redevelopment effort for the neighborhood than for a competitive pool.
A majority of committee members said they like the idea of developing a community center and health clinic around the aquatic center. Other ideas include shower facilities for homeless people, a facility to house the local Boys and Girls Club and a bridge over Highway 74 connecting the Jefferson School campus to Shawnee Park.
Committee chairman and Cape Girardeau School Board president Jeff Glenn said, "I want everything on the list, but we have to focus on a pool first."
Committee member Harry Kiefer said city and school officials sought voter approval to fund construction of an aquatic center. A community center, health clinic and other improvements are "not what city voters sent us here to do," he said.
Committee members concluded no final decisions can be made until they receive cost estimates.
Still, committee members said they want the consultant to understand the aquatic center is part of a larger vision for the community.
Glenn, the committee chairman, said "sustainability" is the biggest priority for him: "We have to be able to operate this thing."
