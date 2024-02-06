Committee members identify pool priorities

Cape Girardeau's proposed indoor aquatic center needs to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool, as well as a diving well, an advisory committee concluded Wednesday.

Committee members at the meeting, held at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce offices, also ranked elevated spectator seating as a priority.

The committee ranked those and other priorities to be presented to a consulting firm hired by the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The consultant, St. Louis-based Counsilman-Hunsaker, will provide construction and operating cost estimates for the various items on the committee's list. The city is paying $25,750 for the consulting work.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder, who serves on the ad hoc committee, said the consultant is expected to makes its report within four months.

Former Mayor Harry Rediger, who serves on the committee, said he hopes the consultant's cost estimates will be available to the committee by November.

He and former Mayor Jay Knudtson have been working to raise private funds to add to the $10 million the city and the Cape Girardeau School District have committed to the project.

They had talked of trying to raise $5 million, but Rediger said Wednesday that raising $3 million may be more realistic, which would put the total price tag at $13 million.