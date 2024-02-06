Cape Girardeau city staff continue systematically checking water, sewer and trash billing accounts in response to a computer-software glitch.

City officials announced last week some customers had been overcharged by hundreds of dollars as a result of a recent conversion to a new billing system.

The city has about 17,000 utility customers. About 1,400 customers may have or could receive incorrect bills because some sewer-usage data transferred incorrectly to the new billing system, officials said last week.

City spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan said Monday city staff first looked for obvious errors by checking large changes in monthly bills.

Staff now have begun checking every utility account, a process that could take several weeks, she said.