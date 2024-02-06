Cape's downtown organization to lose its leader

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer.
The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organization’s board of directors announced Mills’ planned departure in a news release Monday.
Mills said later in the day she will not be leaving Cape Girardeau.
“I am still going to be part of the community,” she said.
“I love this organization. I love this community and only want to see it prosper and move forward,” Mills said.
She said she is leaving Old Town Cape to embark on a new opportunity, but is not ready to announce her plans.
Mills said she believes the time is right for her departure.
“I wanted to make the transition when the timing was good for both me and the organization,” she said.
Board president Danny Essner said in the news release, “The organization is well positioned for this type of leadership change. A transition team is in place and operating from a succession plan the board and staff have been developing over the past few years.”
Essner said the board will conduct a national search. Mills will assist the organization during the transition, he said.
“Since September 2006, Marla has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization and of downtown,” according to the release.
During her tenure, the organization has led to more than $85 million in public/private investment and more than 360 new jobs in the downtown. The community also has benefited from more than 33,000 volunteer hours, the release stated.
Mills helped develop and implement two downtown strategic plans. She has seen the opening of a casino and downtown hotel, the release said.
Other accomplishments during her nearly 13 years as director include:
Essner said, “Marla has been a great asset to the organization. Her energy and commitment have been a key to many of our successes and the board is extremely grateful for her years of service.”
He added, “We are very excited about the direction of downtown and confident about the future of both downtown and Old Town Cape Inc.”
