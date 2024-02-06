Cape's downtown organization to lose its leader

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer.

The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organization’s board of directors announced Mills’ planned departure in a news release Monday.

Mills said later in the day she will not be leaving Cape Girardeau.

“I am still going to be part of the community,” she said.

“I love this organization. I love this community and only want to see it prosper and move forward,” Mills said.

She said she is leaving Old Town Cape to embark on a new opportunity, but is not ready to announce her plans.

Mills said she believes the time is right for her departure.

“I wanted to make the transition when the timing was good for both me and the organization,” she said.

Board president Danny Essner said in the news release, “The organization is well positioned for this type of leadership change. A transition team is in place and operating from a succession plan the board and staff have been developing over the past few years.”