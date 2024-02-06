Cape theater acts to eliminate bedbugs, closes one of its auditoriums

A Cape Girardeau movie theater hired a pest-control company to rid the place of bedbugs after receiving complaints from moviegoers, the company’s corporate owner and a public-health official said Wednesday.

Marcus Theatres of Milwaukee, which owns Cape West Cine, said Wednesday the problem has been addressed.

Mari Randa, director of communications for the company, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian complaints were received Friday about “possible bug bites” in one of the movie theater’s 14 auditoriums.

“Management immediately called a professional pest-control provider, who inspected the auditorium in question on Friday evening,” she wrote.

“Bedbugs were discovered, and the impacted area was immediately treated and roped off,” Randa said.

The pest-control provider reinspected the auditorium Saturday and inspected the four adjacent auditoriums Monday, she said.

She said no bedbugs were found during the subsequent inspections.

“The safety of our guests and associates is a top priority at Marcus Theatres,” Randa said, adding the company has decided to close the auditorium and begin its planned remodeling of the cinema a few weeks early.

Amy Morris, supervisor of environmental health for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said her office received calls from residents after reports surfaced on social media in recent days that bedbugs had been found at Cape West Cine.

Morris said the health department inspects only the movie theater’s concession stands.

“We don’t look for bedbugs,” she said.