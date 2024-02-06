Cape seeks proposals to develop blighted property on Good Hope Street

Cape Girardeau city officials are taking a new approach to cleaning blighted, downtown property.

The city wants to entice developers to revitalize old, vacant buildings by offering them at no cost.

City officials are seeking proposals to develop blighted property on Good Hope Street rather than condemn the property and raze the vacant buildings.

"We are open to all proposals," said Alex McElroy, the city's development services director.

The city has set a deadline of Aug. 25 to receive detailed proposals.

Two dilapidated, brick buildings at 631 and 635 Good Hope are on the property, at the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg streets.

A third brick building at 633 Good Hope once stood between the two buildings. But that structure partially collapsed July 3, 2014.

The city ended up removing that structure and levying a $51,684 tax lien on the property in an effort to recover the cost, McElroy said.

Former Cape Girardeau resident Jeremy Ford, who now lives in California, owns the property and "does not have plans to make further investments in the property," according to the city's written request for proposals (RFP).

McElroy said Ford has agreed to donate the property to a developer selected by the city. The tax lien would be transferred to the developer.

Under the agreement outlined in the RFP, the city would waive the tax lien upon substantial completion of the developer's project.

"It is kind of a unique situation," said McElroy, adding the proposed solution is "new to me."

Typically, Cape Girardeau and other cities condemn blighted buildings and often don't recover the costs of tearing them down, he said.