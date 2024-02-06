A proposed, indoor aquatic center needs to be built on Cape Girardeau School District property, school board members told a consultant Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau city and school officials are looking to build a facility to replace the aging Central Municipal Pool, which is operated jointly by the two entities.

The city has pledged $6 million toward the project. School officials said Tuesday the district is looking at putting $4 million toward the project.

The district's funding would come from a bond issue that could be placed before voters in April, schools superintendent Neil Glass said. The bond issue would include funding for other school improvements, too.

But board members said the district's willingness to partner in building and operating the facility depends on what site is chosen.

School board member Jared Ritter said he would not support asking voters to approve funding for an indoor aquatic center not built on school property.

School officials have suggested building the facility on land owned by the school district and the city adjacent to Jefferson Elementary School.

A joint city/school advisory committee has been working with consultants to determine possible sites and what will be included in the facility.

Eleven possible sites have been identified, including non-school locations. The advisory committee and consultants are working to narrow down the list, parks and recreation director Julia Jones said.

At the special session, school board member Jeff Glenn said an indoor aquatic center needs to serve the needs of Central High School's boys and girls swim teams. The boys team has won the state championship for three consecutive years.

The city is publicly soliciting letters of interest from any private or public entities that wish to partner on the project. Nov. 30 is the deadline for submitting such letters, Jones said.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, who serves on the advisory committee, attended the school board meeting. After the meeting, Fox said the school district's willingness to partner in the project, not only in terms of construction but also regarding operating costs, is an important factor.