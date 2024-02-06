Cape police quietly solve homicide, no murder charge

For more than three years, the shooting death of Howard Harris Smith Jr. has been listed as one of Cape Girardeau’s unsolved homicides even though police quietly solved the case.

Howard Smith Jr.

The person, recently identified by police chief Wes Blair as the shooter, has not been charged with killing Smith.

Felice Patton, founder and leader of a south-side community group working to reduce violence in the neighborhood, said she was never told by police the case was solved.

Patton, who heads up Cape Girardeau’s Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) organization, which is supported by the Community Counseling Center, said she learned the news from a Southeast Missourian reporter. Part of SNAP’s objective is to encourage the south-side community to work with law enforcement to bring criminals to justice and make the neighborhood a safer place.

Felice Patton poses for a photo Oct. 19 at Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

“That is not right,” she said, insisting police should have shared that information with the victim’s family, SNAP and the public.

“That is something the public needs to know,” Patton said, adding her group wants Cape Girardeau’s unsolved killings solved.

Victims’ families remain “heartbroken” over the deaths, she said.

Patton said she talked to Smith’s two adult daughters last July and last fall spoke with one of Smith’s grandmothers. Patton said, based on those conversations, she doesn’t believe police informed family members the case had been solved.

SNAP has long viewed Smith’s death as an “unsolved murder,” one of 10 dating back to 2008. Pictures of the victims line the front window of SNAP’s headquarters at 402 S. Sprigg St.

Smith, 42, was shot and killed at 9:43 p.m. Oct. 6, 2015, near 911 Ranney Ave. Police found Smith’s body lying face down on a slight embankment in the yard.

Jarvis Patterson

Police took a person of interest into custody six days later. As part of an investigation by the area’s major case squad and Cape Girardeau police, Jarvis Patterson was arrested Oct. 21 and charged in circuit court with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Blair said the case has been solved.

“The decision whether or not to file murder charges is not made by the police,” he said. “That is a decision made at the prosecutorial level.”

The county prosecutor found there was “insufficient evidence to refute Patterson’s claim of self defense” in the shooting of Smith, Blair said.

But there is no statute of limitations on murder. Blair previously has said murder charges could be filed later in any homicide if new evidence surfaces.

Patterson pleaded guilty to the gun charge in federal court. He was sentenced April 28, 2017, to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, court records show.

Federal prosecutors had argued for a lengthier sentence, noting Patterson had a criminal history before the shooting.

According to a memorandum to the court, Patterson was convicted of second-degree domestic assault in Dunklin County in 2008. He was placed on probation, but after a series of violations, his probation was revoked, federal prosecutors said.

After four months of incarceration, Patterson was released and placed on probation again.

In 2011, Patterson pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault in Cape Girardeau County.