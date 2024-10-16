Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating the death of a Scott City man who was found Sunday, Oct. 13, after he was struck by a train.
According to a Cape Girardeau police news release, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a train in the area of North Main Street and Park Drive. The release states officers determined the victim was deceased and was identified as Kraig Blair, 32.
"The preliminary investigation indicates Blair was laying on the train track when the train struck him," the release states.
According to the department, detectives are continuing to follow-up with this investigation.
