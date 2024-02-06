All sections
NewsJune 5, 2018
Cape police investigate two shootings
Cape Girardeau police are investigating two shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours at two different locations. Police public information officer Rick Schmidt said Monday it is not known whether the two shootings are connected, but police have not ruled it out...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday, June 2, 2018 at the intersection of Independence and Main Street in Cape Girardeau.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigate the scene of a shooting early Sunday, June 2, 2018 at the intersection of Independence and Main Street in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau police are investigating two shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours at two different locations.

Police public information officer Rick Schmidt said Monday it is not known whether the two shootings are connected, but police have not ruled it out.

The first shooting occurred at 1:07 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Independence and Main streets in Cape Girardeauï¿½s downtown. The second was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Luce Street near Arena Park, police said.

In each case, a male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Schmidt said. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

In the second incident, police found the victim inside a residence, but Schmidt said he doesnï¿½t know whether the victim was shot inside that house.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schmidt said police have spoken with witnesses to the second shooting.

As for the Sunday morning shooting, which occurred near the Boardman Pavilion in the parking lot across from the former Hutsonï¿½s Fine Furniture building, Schmidt said witnesses have not cooperated with police.

ï¿½Itï¿½s slowing us down,ï¿½ Schmidt told the Southeast Missourian after the Sunday shooting. ï¿½If anyone has information or has seen anything, or has video or pictures, we urge them to help us help everybody else.ï¿½

Regarding the two police investigations, Schmidt said ï¿½hopefully we will turn the corner on one or both of them.ï¿½

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

