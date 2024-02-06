Cape police investigate two shootings

Cape Girardeau police are investigating two shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours at two different locations.

Police public information officer Rick Schmidt said Monday it is not known whether the two shootings are connected, but police have not ruled it out.

The first shooting occurred at 1:07 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Independence and Main streets in Cape Girardeauï¿½s downtown. The second was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Luce Street near Arena Park, police said.

In each case, a male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Schmidt said. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

In the second incident, police found the victim inside a residence, but Schmidt said he doesnï¿½t know whether the victim was shot inside that house.