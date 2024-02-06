Cape movie theater to feature recliners, new food and drink options

Area moviegoers will watch films in “comfy” recliners when renovations are completed at Cape West Cine, a spokeswoman for the parent company said Thursday.
Wisconsin-based Marcus Theatres, which operates Cape West Cine, plans to install the red recliners in 13 of the 14 auditoriums, said Mari Randa, director of communication for the Milwaukee company.
The other auditorium will have heated, black recliner seating and feature an oversize screen and a sound system that will provide “an immersive sound experience,” she said.
Moviegoers can turn the heat on and off with the push of a button, Randa said. Both the red and black DreamLounger recliners will have cup holders.
Each auditorium will have less seating than with conventional seats, Randa said, adding the recliners are larger than traditional theater seats.
Moviegoers will have “double the legroom between rows and the ability to go from a seated upright position to a full recline with the touch of a button,” according to a news release.
There will be reserved seating, Randa said, adding people will be able to buy tickets to specific seats in person and online.
In addition to the auditorium renovations, Marcus Theatres will add new food and beverage services, Randa said.
Cape West Cine will have a Take Five Lounge and a Zaffiro’s Express and will offer alcoholic beverages.
Take Five Lounge offers “a casual dining, appetizer and beverage option,” according to the release.
“Guests can relax over food and drink before and after a movie, adding to their evening out at the theatre,” company officials said in the release.
Zaffiro’s Express allows guests to place their orders at a counter for quick pickup.
It serves handmade pizza but also offers sandwiches, appetizers, desserts and other menu items, according to the release.
Zaffiro’s Express is based on “an iconic, award-winning Milwaukee pizzeria,” officials said in the release.
Randa said the renovations are being undertaken a section at a time. Cape West Cine is showing movies in some auditoriums while others are being remodeled.
Once renovated, those auditoriums will reopen, and others will be shut down for remodeling, she said.
The entire project is slated to be completed sometime in November, Randa said.
Marcus Theatres already has these amenities in some of the other theaters it owns.
Cape West Cine is one of six Missouri and Illinois movie theaters formerly operated by Wehrenberg Theatres that are being remodeled, officials said in the release.
Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, said, “It is important that we continue to provide the community the ultimate destination for moviegoing.”
“DreamLounger recliners are one of the most popular amenities throughout our circuit,” he said in the release.
He added the recliners “will provide guests the comforts of home while at the movies.”
