Cape movie theater to feature recliners, new food and drink options

Area moviegoers will watch films in “comfy” recliners when renovations are completed at Cape West Cine, a spokeswoman for the parent company said Thursday.

Wisconsin-based Marcus Theatres, which operates Cape West Cine, plans to install the red recliners in 13 of the 14 auditoriums, said Mari Randa, director of communication for the Milwaukee company.

The other auditorium will have heated, black recliner seating and feature an oversize screen and a sound system that will provide “an immersive sound experience,” she said.

Moviegoers can turn the heat on and off with the push of a button, Randa said. Both the red and black DreamLounger recliners will have cup holders.

Each auditorium will have less seating than with conventional seats, Randa said, adding the recliners are larger than traditional theater seats.

Heated recliners like these will be installed in one of the auditoriums at Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project. Submitted photo

Moviegoers will have “double the legroom between rows and the ability to go from a seated upright position to a full recline with the touch of a button,” according to a news release.

There will be reserved seating, Randa said, adding people will be able to buy tickets to specific seats in person and online.

In addition to the auditorium renovations, Marcus Theatres will add new food and beverage services, Randa said.

Cape West Cine will have a Take Five Lounge and a Zaffiro’s Express and will offer alcoholic beverages.

Take Five Lounge offers “a casual dining, appetizer and beverage option,” according to the release.

Marcus Theatres plans to add a Take Five Lounge similar to this one to its Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project. Submitted photo

“Guests can relax over food and drink before and after a movie, adding to their evening out at the theatre,” company officials said in the release.

Zaffiro’s Express allows guests to place their orders at a counter for quick pickup.