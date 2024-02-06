The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to accept a federal grant that could have the city’s police officers wearing body cameras by early next year, police chief Wes Blair said.

The council will vote today on a resolution to accept a $27,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Blair said the grant is contingent upon a match of $54,000 from the city.

The matching funds were included in the fiscal 2018 budget approved by the council earlier this year, city officials said.

The police chief said city officials were “pleasantly surprised” to receive the grant.

Mayor Harry Rediger welcomed the federal funding.

“I am pleased we are moving forward in a positive direction,” he said of the plan to deploy body-worn cameras.

Blair said the grant will allow the city to move ahead “a lot faster” in implementing a body-camera system.

The cameras will be provided to the 55 commissioned and noncommissioned officers whose “day-to-day duties are carried out in the public arena,” Blair said in an agenda report to the council.

The department has a total of 80 officers, but not all of them need to wear the cameras, Blair said.

Detectives, for example, won’t wear the cameras, Blair said. Typically, the department’s detectives conduct interviews in rooms at the station. Those interviews already are recorded, he said.

Blair said the department has been testing several camera systems to determine what system will work best for police here.

Software and video storage are key parts of any body-worn camera system, Blair said.

The police chief said his department has been working on developing rules and regulations regarding the use of such cameras.