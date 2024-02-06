Cape man sentenced to five years of probation in statutory rape case

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to five years of probation last week after he pleaded guilty in July to one count of statutory rape.

The guilty plea occurred after Cape Girardeau County prosecutors dropped seven other counts of statutory rape and sodomy.

Judge Michael Gardner sentenced Phillip P. Keller in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson to five years in prison but suspended execution of sentence and placed him on supervised probation.

Keller, 27, was charged in April after having sex with a minor several times, law-enforcement officials said.

Keller pleaded guilty July 25 to statutory rape.

The 16-year-old victim told investigators she and Keller talked and shared photos on social media before agreeing to meet in person Jan. 22, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department detective Jaime Holloway.