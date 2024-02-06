All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2019

Cape man receives five-year sentence for wire fraud

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud involving the theft of more than $117,000. Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced George R. Gunn, 44, on Tuesday in federal court in Cape Girardeau...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud involving the theft of more than $117,000.

Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced George R. Gunn, 44, on Tuesday in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

The judge ordered Gunn to pay restitution.

In addition to the prison term, Gunn will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Gunn pleaded guilty last October to executing a scheme to defraud his employer, River City Mobile Home Sales in Benton, Missouri.

As the sales manager of River City's subsidiary, Monty's Manufactured Homes, located in Cape Girardeau, Gunn was responsible for depositing and accounting for customer payments toward home purchases, according to federal prosecutors.

To conceal the theft of customer funds, according to the statement, Gunn created and sent to River City false accounting of new payments and deposits.

The owner discovered the fraud after Gunn left the business, federal prosecutors said in a news release last fall.

Daniel Ferrell, an officer with the company emailed a statement Wednesday regarding the sentencing.

"We are relieved that closure has come to this unfortunate chapter within our company," he wrote. "This verdict hopefully brings justice to all affected by Mr. Gunn's fraudulent scheme -- customers, employees and the owners of River City Mobile Homes."

Ferrell wrote, "During the sentencing proceeding, Mr. Gunn sat quietly and listened as the judge allowed several impact statements to be given by those he affected. Mr. Gunn appeared remorseful when asked ... if he truly had given thought to the dozens and dozens of individuals he preyed upon."

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

