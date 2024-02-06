Cape man receives five-year sentence for wire fraud

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud involving the theft of more than $117,000.

Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced George R. Gunn, 44, on Tuesday in federal court in Cape Girardeau.

The judge ordered Gunn to pay restitution.

In addition to the prison term, Gunn will serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Gunn pleaded guilty last October to executing a scheme to defraud his employer, River City Mobile Home Sales in Benton, Missouri.

As the sales manager of River City's subsidiary, Monty's Manufactured Homes, located in Cape Girardeau, Gunn was responsible for depositing and accounting for customer payments toward home purchases, according to federal prosecutors.