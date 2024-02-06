Cape man pleads guilty to murder in front-porch shooting death

A Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man standing on a front porch with a child in 2016 after prosecutors amended the charge to second-degree murder, court records show.

Tavious Tipler, 20, changed his plea to guilty in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on Jan. 2.

He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the March 31, 2016, shooting death of Airious Darling, who was shot in the face.

But in a signed statement to the court last week, Tipler admitted to shooting Darling.

According to the statement, Tipler said that in exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors would recommend a 25-year prison sentence on the second-degree murder charge with sentencing for a previous probation violation to run concurrently.

Under Missouri law, a second-degree murder conviction could carry a sentence of life in prison.

Judge Michael Gardner set sentencing for 10:30 a.m. March 9 in circuit court in Jackson.

Witness Deven Harris testified at Tiplerï¿½s preliminary hearing in June 2016 that Tipler told him ï¿½the wrong guy got shot.ï¿½

The victim was returning a 1-year-old child to the childï¿½s father when he was fatally shot while standing on the porch at 612 Locust St., police said.