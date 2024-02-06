Cape man faces murder charge after argument leads to fatal shooting

A Cape Girardeau man shot and killed a man he described as a friend after the two argued and had a physical confrontation Monday morning, police said.

Dominique Lashun Hill, 23, 922 S. Benton St., was arrested shortly after the shooting, police said.

Hill is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Shonta Renard Green, who police identified as a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man.

Hill is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 911 S. Benton St. shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Green deceased.

He was discovered partly in the driver’s seat of a white sport utility vehicle parked in the front yard. He had been shot several times, according to a probable-cause statement.

Hill was arrested at 8:59 a.m. in the north part of the city, police public-information office Rick Schmidt said.

Police Sgt. Darren Estes wrote in a probable-cause statement several witnesses identified Hill as the shooter.

“The witnesses stated they had observed Hill shoot Green several times while Green was seated in the vehicle,” Estes wrote.

After Hill was taken into custody, he told police he and Green had been friends for about four or five months, according to the statement.

Hill said Green had stayed at his house several times, Estes wrote.

Hill said he had been away from home since the previous night. When he returned home Monday, he found several people at his residence, including Green.

According to the statement, Hill told police he asked Green to leave, but Green refused.

Hill said he and Green argued and Green “physically assaulted” him, Estes wrote.