Cape man faces murder charge after argument leads to fatal shooting

A Cape Girardeau man shot and killed a man he described as a friend after the two argued and had a physical confrontation Monday morning, police said.
Dominique Lashun Hill, 23, 922 S. Benton St., was arrested shortly after the shooting, police said.
Hill is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Shonta Renard Green, who police identified as a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man.
Hill is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson. Bond was set at $1 million.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at 911 S. Benton St. shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found Green deceased.
He was discovered partly in the driver’s seat of a white sport utility vehicle parked in the front yard. He had been shot several times, according to a probable-cause statement.
Hill was arrested at 8:59 a.m. in the north part of the city, police public-information office Rick Schmidt said.
Police Sgt. Darren Estes wrote in a probable-cause statement several witnesses identified Hill as the shooter.
“The witnesses stated they had observed Hill shoot Green several times while Green was seated in the vehicle,” Estes wrote.
After Hill was taken into custody, he told police he and Green had been friends for about four or five months, according to the statement.
Hill said Green had stayed at his house several times, Estes wrote.
Hill said he had been away from home since the previous night. When he returned home Monday, he found several people at his residence, including Green.
According to the statement, Hill told police he asked Green to leave, but Green refused.
Hill said he and Green argued and Green “physically assaulted” him, Estes wrote.
“Hill stated at some point during this ongoing argument, he went to his bedroom and retrieved a loaded revolver from under his bed,” according to the statement filed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court.
Estes wrote, “Hill stated he placed the gun in the front of his pants and kept one hand on it while he and Green continued to argue.”
Hill said, at one point in an attempt to convince Green to leave, he pulled the gun and showed it to Green. “However, he stated Green seemed ‘unfazed’ and still refused to leave,” Estes wrote.
According to the statement, Hill and others in the home succeeded in getting Green out into the yard.
Green eventually moved toward the vehicle.
“Hill stated Green was standing just inside the driver’s door of the vehicle, with the driver’s side door open, and added that the vehicle was running,” Estes wrote.
Hill told police he thought Green was finally going to leave.
He told Green they were friends and Green needed to go home, according to the statement.
Hill said Green suddenly punched him in the jaw. The punch made him step back, Hill told police.
Hill immediately pulled the revolver from his waistband, pointed it at Green and fired about three shots from an estimated distance of 3 to 4 feet, according to the statement.
“Hill stated after Green struck him, he had ‘had enough,’ and pulled the pistol from his waistband and began shooting,” Estes wrote.
According to the statement, Hill told police “the incident happened very quickly” and after firing the shots, he walked over to a relative of Green’s who was there and “hugged” this individual and said he was sorry.
Hill told police someone grabbed the gun from his hand, but he did not remember who and did not know what happened to the gun, according to the statement.
Hill said he drove to a relative’s home to disclose what had happened,
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.