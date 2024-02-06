Cape Girardeau city officials implemented a six-month pilot program Monday to expedite the review of plans for commercial developments.

Development Services director Alex McElroy said it currently takes about four weeks to review a commercial project plan initially to determine whether it meets city codes.

Under this first-come, first-serve program, the city’s Inspection Services department “is committed to a maximum 15-day review time,” followed by a seven-day review for revisions, McElroy wrote in a memorandum.

McElroy said city staff will provide expedited review for a maximum of two new or building-addition projects or up to four renovation projects or a combination of such projects per month.

Once that limit is met in a month, the remaining projects requested for expedited review will be put in the queue for regular plan review, he said.

Developers will have to pay an additional $150 for expedited review of projects involving construction of new buildings or building additions, McElroy said.

Expedited review of renovation projects is subject to an extra $75 fee, he said.

Expedited review is available only for inspection-services reviews and not for engineering, fire-department or other city staff reviews, he said.

Developer Jason Coalter said while he welcomes the city’s effort to shorten the time it takes to secure approval for projects, he questions whether this program will make much of a difference.

Coalter said the city needs to focus on making the process more efficient.

“It might cram projects through for a month,” he said. But he added, “You can’t just Band-Aid stuff.”

If development plans go through expedited review and plans are still not code-compliant after two rounds of reviews, the project will be placed back in the regular queue for review, McElroy said.