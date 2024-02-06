The Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education discussed the evaluation of the district’s culture, climate and staff retention for the 2023-24 school year during Monday night’s July 22, meeting.

The district touted a retention rate of 82.7% during the past school year, a 2.2% increase from the 2022-23 school year. The retention rate only applies to classroom teachers.

To keep teachers around, the district focuses on its continuous school improvement plan (CSIP) goal, which is to “create and sustain a positive culture and practices to recruit, retain and reward highly qualified personnel.”

“We recognize the importance of building a supportive environment and listening to our employees,” CGPS superintendent Dr. Howard Benyon said. “When people feel valued and respected, they are more likely to thrive.”

According to data from the Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA), CGPS ranks fourth in the southeast region of the state in terms of starting teacher salaries. Cape teachers start at $40,357 a year, which is just behind the Ste. Genevieve ($42,500), Park Hills Central ($42,000) and Farmington ($41,000) school districts.

Additionally, teachers within the district are offered multiple board-paid benefits that help with staff retention, including free employee health insurance, tuition reimbursement for one course every five years and a fully paid gym membership. The district also does prize drawings every six weeks for teachers with perfect attendance, along with two “grand prize” drawings during the June board meeting.

“We have excellent benefits,” said Dr. Brice Beck, CGPS deputy superintendent for K-12 education. “I've worked for five different school districts over the life of my career, and I can honestly tell you we offer the most extensive, fully board-paid benefits here at Cape (Girardeau) Public Schools than anywhere I've ever been.”

Other steps the district takes to improve retention include hosting first- and second-year teacher events twice yearly, creating partnerships with local universities to “maximize teacher candidate placements” and participating in the Rising Educators Club, which is the district’s “Grow-Your-Own” program.

“It's something that encourages young students to enter the teaching profession if they're interested in doing so,” Beck said. “... That focuses on kids that already have enough of an idea when they leave post-secondary that they want to go to a teacher prep program and become a teacher. We have a whole curriculum that supports that program.”