More than 700 students will graduate during Southeast Missouri State University's fall commencement ceremonies, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Show Me Center.

The fall 2024 class consists of 723 graduates, including 528 who will earn undergraduate degrees, 189 master's degrees and six specialist degrees.

“Commencement is the culmination of the hard work of our students and the support of their families and our faculty and staff,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release from the university. “We are proud to celebrate this special day with them and to help them begin the next chapter of their bright futures.”