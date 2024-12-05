Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center director Brock Crowley recently finished and presented his dissertation to earn a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from William Woods University in Fulton.

Crowley’s dissertation covered the impact of industry-recognized credentials (IRCs) on job placement for high school students. Crowley said he focused specifically on secondary education because there has “been a lot of research on post-secondary” and he wanted to see whether receiving various credentials made a difference when searching for a job.

“I wanted to specifically look at secondary education because we're spending a lot of money,” Crowley said. “It's a state initiative and local initiative to get industry credentialing. There's been a gap in the workforce lately, as we all know, so that's a big deal. How could credentialing potentially impact that? That's why I chose the topic.”

After spending approximately one year researching and compiling data to produce his dissertation, Crowley — who is in his seventh year at CTC and his third as director — found employers in Southeast Missouri are less focused on whether a student is credentialed and, instead, look at the experience students gained along the way.

“The 10 career centers in Southeast Missouri is kind of what I looked at,” Crowley said. “Certainly, credentialing impacts students in a positive manner, but it doesn't necessarily impact a secondary population on employment immediately following the Career and Technology Center, in particular, if you don't include adults.”

Crowley said the process of receiving his doctorate was "nerve-wracking." After completing 18 to 24 hours of coursework, the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. During that time, Crowley took a step back from his dissertation to focus on things at CTC. After picking it back up last December, he was able to complete the document.