SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program

After establishing a new study abroad coordinator last year, Southeast Missouri State University has changed its study abroad services to aid students by making international experiences available and supporting incoming exchange students from partner institutions.
A major part of the expansion is the launch of a study abroad portal which helps simplify the process for students looking to study internationally.
“We want to ensure students have everything they need to study abroad,” Aven Pacha, study abroad coordinator, said in a news release. “Whether it’s managing travel logistics or handling risk management, our goal is to remove any obstacles and make international experiences accessible to all SEMO students.”
Pacha hosts a thrice-monthly study abroad 101 program, which allows students to ask questions and voice their concerns about studying abroad. The program offers both in-person and virtual sessions. The university also recently implemented the study abroad peer mentor program, which helps connect students who have previously studied abroad with students planning to do so.
Students interested in international study can choose between two short-term programs, which last one to 12 weeks and allow students to earn three to six credits during the summer term, winter break or spring break. Additionally, SEMO offers three long-term programs where students can spend a full semester or academic year abroad and earn 12 to 15 credits per semester.
SEMO is also adjusting its process of transferring credits to help streamline the process for students.
For more information about SEMO's study abroad program, visit www.semo.edu/academics/study-abroad.
