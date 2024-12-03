SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program

After establishing a new study abroad coordinator last year, Southeast Missouri State University has changed its study abroad services to aid students by making international experiences available and supporting incoming exchange students from partner institutions.

A major part of the expansion is the launch of a study abroad portal which helps simplify the process for students looking to study internationally.

“We want to ensure students have everything they need to study abroad,” Aven Pacha, study abroad coordinator, said in a news release. “Whether it’s managing travel logistics or handling risk management, our goal is to remove any obstacles and make international experiences accessible to all SEMO students.”