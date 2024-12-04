All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 4, 2024

SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET

Engineering and technology programs at Southeast Missouri State University have secured a full six-year reaccreditation from ABET, continuing nearly 50 years of recognized educational quality.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University Engineering and Technology students work on projects in a lab on campus.
Southeast Missouri State University Engineering and Technology students work on projects in a lab on campus.Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Multiple Southeast Missouri State University Engineering and Technology programs earned reaccreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), marking nearly 50 years of accreditation for the department.

Each of SEMO's previously accredited programs, including the Engineering Physics, Industrial and Systems Engineering, and Engineering Technology programs, was granted a full six-year reaccreditation. The university first received ABET accreditation in 1976, and the Industrial and Systems Engineering program was the most recent to receive initial certification, doing so in 2021.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are thrilled that ABET has granted our Engineering and Engineering Technology programs a full, six-year reaccreditation,” Brad Deken, Department of Engineering and Technology chairman, said in a news release. “We were confident going into the accreditation process because we see first-hand the significant successes our students have had in their careers. We know how important their education was in achieving that.”

The accreditation process requires an "extensive" self-assessment, an external evaluation that includes a formal visit from an ABET accreditation team, regular curriculum assessments by faculty members, and collaboration between the department and an industrial advisory board to monitor student learning outcomes and the effectiveness of the curriculum.

ABET accreditation is "recognized as a benchmark of quality in both engineering and technology education." Engineers often must graduate from an ABET-accredited program to receive their license.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 4
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly...
EducationDec. 3
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor p...
EducationDec. 3
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700...
SEMODec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
EducationNov. 30
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
EducationNov. 27
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
SEMO releases campus services, dining schedules during Thanksgiving break
EducationNov. 26
SEMO releases campus services, dining schedules during Thanksgiving break
SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and Greenville schools
EducationNov. 25
SEMO’s Educators Advantage program welcomes Scott City and Greenville schools
Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights at annual J.O.B. Fair
EducationNov. 22
Jackson High School students gain valuable career insights at annual J.O.B. Fair
SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD
EducationNov. 21
SEMO DPS director sworn in with Cape Girardeau PD
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
EducationNov. 19
SEMO awards grant to Cape Central teacher through Emperor Penguin sponsorship
Submitted: November house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran
EducationNov. 19
Submitted: November house games at Guardian Angel School in Oran
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy