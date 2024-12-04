Cape Girardeau Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, commemorating the official opening of the newly renovated facility.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon, assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell, Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs and Board of Education president Jared Ritter spoke to those in attendance before cutting the ribbon. Crowell and Beggs led tours after the cutting for attendees to see the facility's offices and classrooms in person.
