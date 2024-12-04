All sections
EducationDecember 4, 2024

Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly renovated facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Cape Central Academy celebrates the grand opening of its newly renovated facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring speeches from school officials and guided tours of the upgraded spaces.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs cuts the ribbon during a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs cuts the ribbon during a ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education president Jared Ritter speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education president Jared Ritter speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs prepares to cut the ribbon during a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. Next to Beggs is Cape Central Academy assistant director Justin McMullen (left), Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education president Jared Ritter (right) and Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell.
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs prepares to cut the ribbon during a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. Next to Beggs is Cape Central Academy assistant director Justin McMullen (left), Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education president Jared Ritter (right) and Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of the nurse's office during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of the nurse's office during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of the cafeteria during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of the cafeteria during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of the teacher's lounge during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of the teacher's lounge during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell leads a tour Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of the front office during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of the front office during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
A view of a classroom during a tour of Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs speaks with attendees on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy.
Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs speaks with attendees on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cape Central Academy. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cape Central Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 3, commemorating the official opening of the newly renovated facility.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon, assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell, Cape Central Academy director Andrea Beggs and Board of Education president Jared Ritter spoke to those in attendance before cutting the ribbon. Crowell and Beggs led tours after the cutting for attendees to see the facility's offices and classrooms in person.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools
gallery
