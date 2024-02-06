The first time Courtney Cissell arrived at the MERS/Goodwill Excel Center, she didn't go inside.

A high school dropout, Cissell was interested in earning a diploma and furthering her education. After learning the Excel Center offered adults 21 and older an opportunity to earn a high school diploma at no cost, she knew she wanted to attend.

But taking that first step was intimidating.

Cissell — a stay-at-home mother of four — left the Excel Center parking lot, and wouldn't be back until the following week. The second time, she made it through the doors, but the term had already begun. Luckily for Cissell, she was still able to enroll.

"It wasn't too late," she said. "I came in, I filled out the paperwork and that was that. I was told that I could come in and I'll have a schedule when I got here on the following Monday."

Excel Center director Blane Keel expressed his pride in all the students who choose to continue their high school education.

"It takes courage to walk in that front door to a place that you don't know anything about, or how you're going to be greeted, or how you're going to be looked at or judged," Keel said. "We try to build a culture here that there is no judgment. It doesn't matter why you didn't get your diploma. We just want you to be successful now, and we're going to help you to get to be successful now."

Prospective students must first complete reading, writing, math and technology assessments before being enrolled. Keel said this process gives center administration an idea of each student's abilities.

"A lot of those things you did in school are perishable," Keel said. "If you don't continue to do them, you'll get rusty on them, you'll forget about them and all that stuff. So we want to meet them where they're at currently."

After completing the assessment, students have a one-on-one interview to identify potential barriers such as a lack of transportation, child care and housing problems. Keel said the center works with each student to help remove the identified barriers.

"One of the things that we knew was a big deal was child care, so every Excel Center in this state has a child care facility where a student can bring their child while they're in class free of charge," Keel said. "We provide day care free of charge, daytime and evening, so if they can come for one hour, then their child can be in the day care for one hour while mom's in class or dad's in class. We have the students that do that, bring them for just an hour and we have students that bring them and then they're here all day long.