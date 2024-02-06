A Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck an officer while being arrested by the Cape Girardeau police for alleged burglary Sunday, Sept. 15.

Jack Tucker, 55, allegedly resisted the police after they approached him in the backyard of a residence. According to a probable cause statement, an officer responded to a scene about a burglary.

The document says the reporting party told the police that they were driving around the property due to "recent" break-ins. The person allegedly saw two people walking out of a property and when the officer observed the place he saw "multiple wires hanging from the ceiling."

The probable cause states the reporting party said the wires were not like that the last time he was inside the building. After the officer apprehended both people who were allegedly involved, they identified Tucker as being a part "of their scheme to steal copper." Both of the people also allegedly said he was not involved in their activities that day but was previously involved.

According to the documents, Tucker had his head down when they approached him in the backyard. The police officer allegedly gave Tucker multiple commands to stand up and show him his hands, but Tucker refused. When the police officer grabbed his right arm to apprehend him, Tucker began to allegedly resist, according to the statement.

"I approached Tucker and grabbed his right arm, at which time he immediately opened his eyes and stood up. I advised him to turn and put his hands behind his back. It was at this time Tucker constricted his arm muscles, making it difficult to bend his arms and place them behind his back. Tucker then began to pull away from me, in what I believe was an effort to resist being detained and flee. I assisted Tucker to the ground where he landed on his back," the probable cause says.

According to the documents, after Tucker landed on his back he began trying to push away from the officer, and then the officer delivered closed-hand strikes to Tucker's face in the "effort to get Tucker to turn around." The officer said that the strikes "did not give the desired effect".

The documents also say Tucker then struck another officer and attempted to bite an officer's arm. Tucker was tased "multiple times" by officers; after there were three officers at the scene they were able to detain Tucker.