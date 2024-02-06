A Cape Girardeau man allegedly struck an officer while being arrested by the Cape Girardeau police for alleged burglary Sunday, Sept. 15.
Jack Tucker, 55, allegedly resisted the police after they approached him in the backyard of a residence. According to a probable cause statement, an officer responded to a scene about a burglary.
The document says the reporting party told the police that they were driving around the property due to "recent" break-ins. The person allegedly saw two people walking out of a property and when the officer observed the place he saw "multiple wires hanging from the ceiling."
The probable cause states the reporting party said the wires were not like that the last time he was inside the building. After the officer apprehended both people who were allegedly involved, they identified Tucker as being a part "of their scheme to steal copper." Both of the people also allegedly said he was not involved in their activities that day but was previously involved.
According to the documents, Tucker had his head down when they approached him in the backyard. The police officer allegedly gave Tucker multiple commands to stand up and show him his hands, but Tucker refused. When the police officer grabbed his right arm to apprehend him, Tucker began to allegedly resist, according to the statement.
"I approached Tucker and grabbed his right arm, at which time he immediately opened his eyes and stood up. I advised him to turn and put his hands behind his back. It was at this time Tucker constricted his arm muscles, making it difficult to bend his arms and place them behind his back. Tucker then began to pull away from me, in what I believe was an effort to resist being detained and flee. I assisted Tucker to the ground where he landed on his back," the probable cause says.
According to the documents, after Tucker landed on his back he began trying to push away from the officer, and then the officer delivered closed-hand strikes to Tucker's face in the "effort to get Tucker to turn around." The officer said that the strikes "did not give the desired effect".
The documents also say Tucker then struck another officer and attempted to bite an officer's arm. Tucker was tased "multiple times" by officers; after there were three officers at the scene they were able to detain Tucker.
After Tucker was detained, he allegedly told the police he took multiple items from the property including copper but with someone's permission, according to the probable cause. The documents say the property owner did not know Tucker and did not permit anyone to take copper from the building.
In a separate probable cause statement, officers responded to an assault allegedly involving Tucker on Friday, Sept. 13. The probable cause stated the victim in the incident was allegedly stabbed with scissors by a person during an argument who she was fearful to disclose who stabbed her at the time to the police.
According to the documents, when the police spoke to Tucker regarding the stabbing, Tucker allegedly told them he was "bickering" with the victim when she fell down the stairs with the scissors, causing the victim to stab herself in the leg. The victim told the police that Tucker's account of the incident was a lie.
The probable cause states the victim claimed she and Tucker were arguing and he began hitting her.
"She stated that she ran for the steps to get away, when he grabbed a pair of scissors and began stabbing her multiple times. It should be noted that [redacted] had several lacerations, one to the forearm and one to the ear; these injuries were consistent with defensive wounds from being stabbed," the probable cause stated.
In the probable cause, the victim told the police she didn't want to anything before Tucker was in custody because she believed "that he would try to kill her."
Tucker is being held in lieu of $70,000 bond with $50,000 from the Sept. 13 incident and $20,000 from the Sept. 15 incident.
