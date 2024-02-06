Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, September 30
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Monday, September 23, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Discussion and possible action
• Request to bid for financial and compliance audit services
• Request to apply for grant for tornado siren
• Requestion to enter into a contract with Midwest Card Services
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Certificate of training for county treasurer
• Certificate of training for sheriff
• CART Fund report
• Oath of office for county clerk
• Payroll change forms
