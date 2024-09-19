All sections
NewsSeptember 19, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commission agenda 9-19-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Sept. 19 to discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse, approve agreements with Delta Bobcat Solar, and set 2024 tax levies.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Monday, Sept. 16, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Discussion and possible action

• Approve road use and maintenance agreement with Delta Bobcat Solar

• Approve decommissioning agreement with Delta Bobcat Solar

• Approve purchase of copier for the Emergency Operations Center

• Approve contractor for TAP-900 (091) walking trail for north side park

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• 2024 tax levies for all taxing entities

• Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding approved ordinance 5775

• Letter from USDA regarding Whitewater River Watershed Project

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

