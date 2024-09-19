Cape Girardeau County commission agenda 9-19-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Monday, Sept. 16, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Discussion and possible action
• Approve road use and maintenance agreement with Delta Bobcat Solar
• Approve decommissioning agreement with Delta Bobcat Solar
• Approve purchase of copier for the Emergency Operations Center
• Approve contractor for TAP-900 (091) walking trail for north side park
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• 2024 tax levies for all taxing entities
• Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding approved ordinance 5775
• Letter from USDA regarding Whitewater River Watershed Project
