All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss jail updates, deputy coroner appointment, and SEMO nursing partnership on Oct 17. Routine business includes correspondence and payroll changes.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, October 17

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, October 10, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Appointment of deputy coroner

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Discussion of partnerhsip with Southeast Missouri State University School of Nursing

• Discuss sale of equipment on Purple Wave

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Letter from United State Bankruptcy Court

• Letter from County Commissioners Association of Missouri

• Revocation notice

• Payroll change forms

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy