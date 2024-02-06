A Cape Girardeau businessman plans to redevelop a 10-acre tract of commercial buildings and parking lots in the Town Plaza shopping area, and construct outdoor entertainment attractions such as miniature golf, according to a development plan submitted to city staff.

Anand Patel, president of Cape Dogwood Redevelopment Corp., has submitted a petition to city government to establish a tax-funded community improvement district (CID) to help fund the project, city officials said.

The project is expected to cost $2 million, according to information filed with the city.

Patel recently purchased the property, city officials said.

If the CID is established, shoppers in the taxing district would pay an additional 1 percent sales tax, city clerk Gayle Conrad said in an agenda report to the city council.

The district would be established for a maximum of 25 years, according to the petition.

The council is expected to approve a resolution Monday that would set a March 5 public hearing on the proposed district and the development plan.

After a local government establishes a community improvement district, developers are allowed to enact sales taxes, sometimes with a vote of a single property owner/developer and without input from affected commercial tenants who must pass the extra taxes on to their storesï¿½ customers.

In addition to the CID, Patel also is requesting a partial abatement of property taxes for the next 10 years. Under state law governing such redevelopment efforts, the developer would only pay property taxes based on the assessed value of the land before improvements for that period of time, according to documents filed at city hall.

ï¿½Effectively, the property owner will pay $36,000 in taxes each year for 10 years and any tax amount over $36,000 will be abated,ï¿½ Conrad wrote in the agenda report.

The proposed development covers an area that extends from Independence Street on the north to Merriwether Street on the south, and east to west from Sheridan Drive to just west of South Plaza Way.

The site houses numerous businesses including Dollar General, The Book Rack, Garden Gate, Fashion Nails and Rhymerï¿½s on the Plaza. The license bureau also is housed in the commercial area.

The commercial area is adjacent to the existing Town Plaza Community Improvement District, which was established more than a decade ago. The owners of the commercial buildings in the Town Plaza taxing district are not associated with the current redevelopment project.

According to the Cape Dogwood Development plan, the area now targeted for redevelopment has ï¿½languished.ï¿½ The plan reports that ï¿½many of the buildings and parking lots in the redevelopment area are dilapidated or deteriorating.ï¿½