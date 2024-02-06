The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Wednesday regarding labor-union dues should not affect Cape Girardeau's unionized fire department, firefighter Norman Baker said.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court ruled government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions representing them in collective bargaining.

Cape Girardeau firefighters, from the captain level on down, are represented in collective bargaining by the International Association of Fire Fighters. The city's firefighters are members of union Local 1084.

Baker said Wednesday while all eligible Cape Girardeau firefighters pay union dues, they are not required to do so because the local fire department has an "open shop."

Cape Girardeau firefighters individually pay about $35 a month in union dues, Baker said. The money is deducted from their paychecks, he said.

The firefighters are the only employee group in Cape Girardeau city government engaging in collective bargaining, Baker said.

But all public-service employees have the right to collective bargaining in Missouri, he said.

Daniel Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the ruling.

"We agree with the court that employees should not be forced to subsidize an organization they may not want to support," he said in a news release.

But Baker, who serves as secretary-treasurer of the Missouri State Council of Firefighters, said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling could lead to fewer firefighters and other government workers joining labor unions in Missouri and nationwide.

"Frankly, it is a union-busting tactic," he said of the court's decision. He added the decision amounts to enacting "right to work" for public employees.