Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old girl on the front porch of her home in August because of what they say is “a lack of witness cooperation.”
The decision has sparked frustration on the part of the family of Madison Robinson, the teenage victim who was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
“I just feel like the system has failed,” said Martez Johnson, who raised Madison, who was the daughter of Yameka Robinson, Johnson’s sister.
“I have been let down. And I am so disappointed,” Johnson said Tuesday.
The shooting occurred Aug. 24 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. The crime was in retaliation for a fight earlier in the day, police said.
Police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, a few hours after the shooting during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street.
Court records reflect a St. Louis address, but he previously lived in Cape Girardeau.
He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.
But earlier this month, assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff dismissed all the charges.
The dropping of charges does not preclude the filing of any future charges against Lane or anyone else, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker wrote in an email Tuesday to the Southeast Missourian.
“There is still an active investigation in this matter, therefore, my office will not make any further statement,” Welker wrote.
After the charges were dropped, Lane was transferred to the Perry County Jail where he was held on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge.
He subsequently posted a $300 cash bond, Johnson said.
Lane has since returned to Cape Girardeau, she said, adding her sister saw Lane in the community just a week ago.
“My family is terrified,” Johnson said.
She said Lane is a violent individual who poses a danger not only to her family, but to the community. “He is a menace to society,” Johnson said.
She said Cape Girardeau police have “done what they are supposed to do” by investigating the incident and making an arrest.
But she added she is “very disappointed” in the actions of the assistant prosecutor “because she has let me down.”
Johnson said, “This dangerous murderer is out on the street.”
She added, “He could shoot and kill someone else.”
Johnson argued Lane should still be in jail if only, for now, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Lane has a history of violence.
He was 15 when he and Semaj Lumas, then 16, robbed the KFC restaurant on William Street at gunpoint July 21, 2005, according to Southeast Missourian files.
During the KFC robbery, Lane reportedly pointed a gun at the head of a restaurant employee. KFC employees said Lane and Lumas threatened to kill them.
Lane and Lumas were arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison for what Judge William Syler called “a crime of violence and a crime of greed.”
Johnson said the prosecutor’s office and police have told her they are waiting for ballistic results on the gun tied to the August shooting.
“They keep telling me the case is not closed,” she said.
One witness to the crime and the witness’ mother moved away from Cape Girardeau after they were threatened by Lane and Lane’s family, Johnson said.
Madison Robinson’s mother, Yameka Robinson, recently started a petition calling for justice in this case.
The petition has collected more than 1,000 signatures, Johnson said.
Family and friends of Madison Robinson plan to march in front of the Cape Girardeau police station at 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
“We deserve justice,” Johnson said. “We will not stop until we get justice.”
