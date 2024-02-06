Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old girl on the front porch of her home in August because of what they say is “a lack of witness cooperation.”

The decision has sparked frustration on the part of the family of Madison Robinson, the teenage victim who was a student at Cape Girardeau Central High School.

“I just feel like the system has failed,” said Martez Johnson, who raised Madison, who was the daughter of Yameka Robinson, Johnson’s sister.

“I have been let down. And I am so disappointed,” Johnson said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Aug. 24 in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. The crime was in retaliation for a fight earlier in the day, police said.

Police arrested Isaiah M. Lane, 29, a few hours after the shooting during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street.

Court records reflect a St. Louis address, but he previously lived in Cape Girardeau.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.

But earlier this month, assistant prosecutor Angel Woodruff dismissed all the charges.

The dropping of charges does not preclude the filing of any future charges against Lane or anyone else, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker wrote in an email Tuesday to the Southeast Missourian.

“There is still an active investigation in this matter, therefore, my office will not make any further statement,” Welker wrote.

After the charges were dropped, Lane was transferred to the Perry County Jail where he was held on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge.

He subsequently posted a $300 cash bond, Johnson said.

Lane has since returned to Cape Girardeau, she said, adding her sister saw Lane in the community just a week ago.

“My family is terrified,” Johnson said.

She said Lane is a violent individual who poses a danger not only to her family, but to the community. “He is a menace to society,” Johnson said.