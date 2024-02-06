All sections
NewsSeptember 23, 2024

Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved surety bonds for key officeholders and appointed a new mental health board member.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed a new Mental Health Board member during their Monday, Sept. 23, meeting. They also appointed themselves and four other county officeholders as a delegation to the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference in November.
The Cape Girardeau County commissioners appointed a new Mental Health Board member during their Monday, Sept. 23, meeting. They also appointed themselves and four other county officeholders as a delegation to the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference in November.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst approved a bidding process for surety bonds for officeholders during their Monday, Sept. 23, regular meeting.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Assessor Bob Adams were covered for up to $10,000. Treasurer Roger Hudson was covered for $3 million. The public administrator and deputy public administrator positions were covered for $100,000 and $40,000, respectively.

All positions received the minimum amount of coverage the State of Missouri required them to have.

Afterwards, the commissioners appointed themselves, as well as Adams, Hudson, Collector of Revenue Barbara Gholson and County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, as delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties’ annual conference in late November.

They also named Kristen Goetz of Cape Girardeau to the county’s Mental Health Board, filling one of two unexpired three-year terms on said 13-member board.

