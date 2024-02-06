All positions received the minimum amount of coverage the State of Missouri required them to have.

Afterwards, the commissioners appointed themselves, as well as Adams, Hudson, Collector of Revenue Barbara Gholson and County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, as delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties’ annual conference in late November.

They also named Kristen Goetz of Cape Girardeau to the county’s Mental Health Board, filling one of two unexpired three-year terms on said 13-member board.