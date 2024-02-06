Cape Girardeau residents will have an opportunity to speak their minds on shaping the future of the city during six ward-based public meetings in February and March.
Each ward council member will host a meeting in his or her district to hear from constituents about the city’s priorities.
The meetings are an effort by the council to begin updating priorities for Cape Girardeau city government.
Mayor Harry Rediger said he plans to attend all six meetings.
“I think it is really important,” he said Tuesday.
Rediger said he believes the current five objectives, developed as a result of a 2012 survey of residents, are still viable but need an update.
The mayor said he hopes to hear residents’ suggestions about new strategies to accomplish those objectives.
“I think really the basic goals are pretty much in place,” Rediger said.
The five priorities previously adopted by the council seek to:
“We (council members) have been working to involve citizens more,” Rediger said.
Once the public input has been received, the mayor said the council and city staff will “tweak and update the plan.”
Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen said the public meetings are the first step in updating the council’s strategic plan.
“I hope people will get involved and show up,” Guard said.
He and Bowen said the council subsequently could decide to pay for another professional survey, as was done five years ago.
Bowen said, “I think there is value in a broader survey.”
But Rediger said he hopes the public meetings will provide sufficient input to revise the plan without spending money on a survey.
City manager Scott Meyer said last year a professional survey could cost $20,000 to $25,000. The 2012 survey cost less than $20,000, Meyer said.
Deputy city manager Molly Hood said Tuesday a professional survey of residents could cost $30,000 to $40,000.
Hood said council members suggested holding a public meeting in each ward.
No such meetings were held in conjunction with the 2012 survey, she said.
All six meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
Hood said the public also will have an opportunity to voice comments online. The site can be accessed at cityofcapegirardeau.org/councilplan.
City staff will compile the data from the meetings and online comments and present that information to the council at its annual retreat in April, Hood said.
