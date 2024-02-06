Cape Girardeau residents will have an opportunity to speak their minds on shaping the future of the city during six ward-based public meetings in February and March.

Each ward council member will host a meeting in his or her district to hear from constituents about the city’s priorities.

The meetings are an effort by the council to begin updating priorities for Cape Girardeau city government.

Mayor Harry Rediger said he plans to attend all six meetings.

“I think it is really important,” he said Tuesday.

Rediger said he believes the current five objectives, developed as a result of a 2012 survey of residents, are still viable but need an update.

The mayor said he hopes to hear residents’ suggestions about new strategies to accomplish those objectives.

“I think really the basic goals are pretty much in place,” Rediger said.

The five priorities previously adopted by the council seek to:

enhance the city’s regional position in economic development

improve safety and health of employees and the community

keep fiscal discipline visible

improve neighborhoods

streamline resident and business interaction.

“We (council members) have been working to involve citizens more,” Rediger said.

Once the public input has been received, the mayor said the council and city staff will “tweak and update the plan.”

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen said the public meetings are the first step in updating the council’s strategic plan.

“I hope people will get involved and show up,” Guard said.