All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 31, 2017

Cape Council seeks strategic input, planning public meetings in all 6 wards

Cape Girardeau residents will have an opportunity to speak their minds on shaping the future of the city during six, ward-based public meetings in February and March. Each ward council member will host a meeting in his or her district to hear from their constituents about the city's priorities...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Cape Girardeau residents will have an opportunity to speak their minds on shaping the future of the city during six ward-based public meetings in February and March.

Each ward council member will host a meeting in his or her district to hear from constituents about the city’s priorities.

The meetings are an effort by the council to begin updating priorities for Cape Girardeau city government.

Mayor Harry Rediger said he plans to attend all six meetings.

“I think it is really important,” he said Tuesday.

Rediger said he believes the current five objectives, developed as a result of a 2012 survey of residents, are still viable but need an update.

The mayor said he hopes to hear residents’ suggestions about new strategies to accomplish those objectives.

“I think really the basic goals are pretty much in place,” Rediger said.

The five priorities previously adopted by the council seek to:

  • enhance the city’s regional position in economic development
  • improve safety and health of employees and the community
  • keep fiscal discipline visible
  • improve neighborhoods
  • streamline resident and business interaction.

“We (council members) have been working to involve citizens more,” Rediger said.

Once the public input has been received, the mayor said the council and city staff will “tweak and update the plan.”

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen said the public meetings are the first step in updating the council’s strategic plan.

“I hope people will get involved and show up,” Guard said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He and Bowen said the council subsequently could decide to pay for another professional survey, as was done five years ago.

Bowen said, “I think there is value in a broader survey.”

But Rediger said he hopes the public meetings will provide sufficient input to revise the plan without spending money on a survey.

City manager Scott Meyer said last year a professional survey could cost $20,000 to $25,000. The 2012 survey cost less than $20,000, Meyer said.

Deputy city manager Molly Hood said Tuesday a professional survey of residents could cost $30,000 to $40,000.

Hood said council members suggested holding a public meeting in each ward.

No such meetings were held in conjunction with the 2012 survey, she said.

All six meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Ward 1 meeting with Councilman Joe Uzoaru, Feb. 7, Show Me Center meeting room
  • Ward 2 meeting with Councilwoman Shelly Moore, Feb. 9, Shawnee Community Center
  • Ward 3 meeting with Victor Gunn, Feb. 16, Cape Girardeau Central Middle School cafeteria
  • Ward 4 meeting with Guard, Feb. 21, Elks Lodge
  • Ward 5 meeting with Councilman Bob Fox, March 7, Osage Centre
  • Ward 6 meeting with Bowen, March 9, location to be determined

Hood said the public also will have an opportunity to voice comments online. The site can be accessed at cityofcapegirardeau.org/councilplan.

City staff will compile the data from the meetings and online comments and present that information to the council at its annual retreat in April, Hood said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy