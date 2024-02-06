Cape council seeks applicants, plans to fill council vacancy Sept. 5

Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8.

With Gunn attending his last meeting Monday, the council agreed to a schedule proposed by city manager Scott Meyer to fill the vacancy until the April 2020 election.

Applications will be accepted through the end of July. The council will interview applicants at its Aug. 5 meeting with a goal toward filling the seat at the Sept. 5 meeting, city officials said.

Under the city charter, the council has 60 days from the date of Gunn’s resignation to fill the vacancy for the remainder of his term.

Meyer said waiting until Sept. 5 to swear in Gunn’s replacement would allow city staff time to educate the new member about upcoming council matters.

Mayor Bob Fox said that would allow the new member to be “somewhat knowledgeable” about items coming up for a vote at that September meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Fox praised the retiring Ward 3 councilman, who had served as mayor pro tem.

Speaking for the council, Fox told Gunn, “We appreciate your service.”

Gunn was first elected in August 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Trent Summers, who moved out of the ward.