NewsJuly 2, 2019

Cape council seeks applicants, plans to fill council vacancy Sept. 5

Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8.

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Victor Gunn
Victor Gunn

Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8.

With Gunn attending his last meeting Monday, the council agreed to a schedule proposed by city manager Scott Meyer to fill the vacancy until the April 2020 election.

Applications will be accepted through the end of July. The council will interview applicants at its Aug. 5 meeting with a goal toward filling the seat at the Sept. 5 meeting, city officials said.

Under the city charter, the council has 60 days from the date of Gunn’s resignation to fill the vacancy for the remainder of his term.

Meyer said waiting until Sept. 5 to swear in Gunn’s replacement would allow city staff time to educate the new member about upcoming council matters.

Mayor Bob Fox said that would allow the new member to be “somewhat knowledgeable” about items coming up for a vote at that September meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, Fox praised the retiring Ward 3 councilman, who had served as mayor pro tem.

Speaking for the council, Fox told Gunn, “We appreciate your service.”

Gunn was first elected in August 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Trent Summers, who moved out of the ward.

He was elected to a full, four-year term in April 2016. His term expires in April when a new councilman will be elected by voters.

Gunn said last month he regrets not being able to finish his term, but “family comes first.”

The councilman said his wife no longer can navigate the stairs at their home. As a result, they plan to move to a one-level residence, which is outside Ward 3.

On Monday, Gunn didn’t talk about himself. Rather, he praised the city staff.

“The city employees are wonderful,” he said.

Gunn said he “began with a good mayor (Harry Rediger) and is ending with a good mayor (Fox).”

Other business

In other action, the council awarded a contract of more than $275,000 to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for new or improved sidewalks, targeted mainly for the city’s south-side neighborhood.

The project will be funded by the Transportation Trust Fund Phase 5 sales tax.

Local News
