The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study for an indoor aquatic center, including evaluating where to locate it.

Prior to the vote, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard expressed concern about ï¿½opening upï¿½ site selection.

He suggested the council in the past in closed session had voiced support for building an aquatic center on city property near Jefferson Elementary School. But Mayor Bob Fox said council members had not made such a commitment.

Cape Girardeau School District officials repeatedly have pushed to locate the facility near the elementary school.

Fox, who serves on the joint city/school Aquatics Facility Committee, said the consultant, Colorado-based Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative, will look at all possible sites.

The mayor said ï¿½if someone comes up with a boatload of moneyï¿½ to donate to the project it could influence the decision on where to build the center.

The feasibility/operational study is expected to cost between $45,000 and $55,000, according to parks and recreation director Julia Jones.

Jones wrote in a council agenda report the study, in addition to looking at possible sites, will involve a needs assessment, project partnership recommendations, preliminary conceptual design and capital-cost estimates.