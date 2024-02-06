The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase greens fees and tournament fees at the municipal golf course by 5 percent, effective Jan. 1.
In addition, concession fees will be raised, and the city plans to establish a junior golf program.
The moves combined are expected to generate more than $10,000 in additional revenue, according to a city memorandum.
Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen suggested raising golf fees at the June 5 meeting, but the proposal failed to secure the four votes needed for passage.
On Monday, the council approved golf course increases on a 6-0 vote. Bowen was absent.
Parks and recreation director Julia Thompson wrote in a memorandum her staff had concluded fees should be raised, but not until after the current golf season.
Thompson said she and her staff opposed increasing membership fees or fees for weekday rounds, arguing “it could drive business away from our course.”
Thompson wrote, “In this price-conscious region, one of the best features that we have going for our business is that we are price competitive while offering a good product for a public course.”
According to Thompson, the municipal course appeals to “the new golfer, the recreational golfer, families who cannot afford memberships, senior citizens and youth golfers.”
Council members also voted to set aside $500 a month to match churches and social-service agencies who donate money to help pay the cost of city utility deposits for customers who are having financial hardships.
City officials said the move is meant to help offset the burden caused by the city raising the utility deposit from $75 to $155.
Several ministers of black congregations had argued recently against raising disconnect and reconnect fees because it would hurt those who are struggling to pay their sewer, water and trash bills.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore said “the money is just not there” for people who are making $8 an hour.
“Some people just don’t have the money to make the payment,” she said.
Ward 1 Councilman Joseph Uzoaru said the city has to disconnect about 250 water meters every month. He said the city’s goal in raising disconnect and reconnect fees is to encourage people to pay their utility bills so fewer water meters are being shut off.
Mayor Harry Rediger said he doesn’t know whether $6,000 a year is the right amount of funding needed to assist utility customers who are facing financial hardship, but he said “it is a good starting point.”
The increase in golf fees and the matching fund for utility deposits were not listed on the online council agenda made available to the public Friday.
City manager Scott Meyer said after the meeting both items were added at the last minute.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.