The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase greens fees and tournament fees at the municipal golf course by 5 percent, effective Jan. 1.

In addition, concession fees will be raised, and the city plans to establish a junior golf program.

The moves combined are expected to generate more than $10,000 in additional revenue, according to a city memorandum.

Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen suggested raising golf fees at the June 5 meeting, but the proposal failed to secure the four votes needed for passage.

On Monday, the council approved golf course increases on a 6-0 vote. Bowen was absent.

Parks and recreation director Julia Thompson wrote in a memorandum her staff had concluded fees should be raised, but not until after the current golf season.

Thompson said she and her staff opposed increasing membership fees or fees for weekday rounds, arguing “it could drive business away from our course.”

Thompson wrote, “In this price-conscious region, one of the best features that we have going for our business is that we are price competitive while offering a good product for a public course.”

According to Thompson, the municipal course appeals to “the new golfer, the recreational golfer, families who cannot afford memberships, senior citizens and youth golfers.”

Council members also voted to set aside $500 a month to match churches and social-service agencies who donate money to help pay the cost of city utility deposits for customers who are having financial hardships.