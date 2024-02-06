Putting sales tax issues before voters this year and next topped Cape Girardeau City Council discussion Monday night.

City manager Scott Meyer said the city’s 1/4-cent capital improvements sales tax will expire at year’s end.

Meyer said city officials must decide soon what projects would be funded if voters are asked in August or November to extend the sales tax for another 10 or 15 years.

In 2020, city officials will seek voter approval to extend the half-cent transportation sales tax for another five years.

The current capital improvements sales tax has been used to fund sewer and, more recently, water improvement projects.

The capital improvements tax generates about $2.6 million a year, according to city staff.

City officials said there is a long list of water system improvements totaling more than $14 million in estimated costs that still need to be addressed.

Meyer and council members suggested during the study session street repairs also might be funded from any extension of the capital improvements tax.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said perhaps some of the capital improvements money could be used to maintain neighborhood streets.

Council members said the city could benefit from devoting some of the revenue from the transportation and the capital improvements taxes to street repairs.

Mayor Bob Fox said the city’s streets are deteriorating “faster than we have money to repair them.”