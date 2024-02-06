Cape council calls for boarding up dangerous buildings

Cape Girardeau City Council members instructed the city staff Monday to move ahead with plans that would allow the city to board up dangerous buildings if property owners fail to do so.

Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru said in October he wanted the city to board up vacant structures upfront even as it pursues condemnation of such rundown properties.

But city attorney Eric Cunningham previously said the city must rely on the condemnation process outlined in state law.

At the urging of Uzoaru, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 6 Councilman Danny Essner, Cunningham drew up a measure to amend the city code.

It would allow the city to contract for services to board up “dangerously open to the public” buildings after property owners refuse to comply with an order to secure the structures, according to a memorandum from city staff.

City manager Scott Meyer said the proposed measure would allow the city to proceed with securing such structures only after a hearing before the city’s building supervisor.

Meyer said, “They have to have due process.”

Cunningham told the council the cost incurred by the city in boarding up properties would be charged to the property owners.

The city attorney said the building supervisor, who acts like a judge, would first have to declare a building as “dangerous” before the city could take steps to secure the property.

Uzoaru said his goal is to prevent buildings from becoming so rundown, they have to be condemned and demolished.

Homeless people illegally have taken residence in some vacant buildings on Sprigg Street and people are using them “as toilets,” he said during Monday’s study session.

“This has been a concern of mine for two or three years,” he added.

Uzoaru said during a recent volunteer cleanup effort in the city’s south-side neighborhood, he saw buildings that could be made livable with minor repairs.