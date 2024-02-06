Cape council bans use of shipping containers as dwellings

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously Monday to ban the use of shipping containers as dwellings and limit the use of them for other purposes.
The council action brought an end to months of debate and discussion among council members, city staff and the planning and zoning commission.
Council members earlier this month punted the issue back to the planning commission after confusion arose over what the commission recommended.
On Sept. 13, the planning commission unanimously approved a series of proposed regulations to govern the use of shipping containers as building materials.
The council accepted the lengthy list of regulations, which will allow the council to approve special-use permits to allow the use of such containers for business and storage use in commercial and manufacturing districts and at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on a case-by-case basis.
Shipping containers, however, are banned in the central business district under the new regulations.
Shipping containers can be used for storage anywhere in the city for up to 12 months without a special-use permit, according to city officials.
Mayor Harry Rediger thanked city staff and the planning commission for crafting the regulations. Until now, the city has not had regulations governing the use of such containers.
"I think we have the right balance that we were all looking for," said Rediger. who, along with other council members, had voiced opposition to allowing containers to be used as residences.
In other action, the council approved a resolution to execute a development agreement with Alliant Development LLC to rehabilitate two rundown buildings and a vacant lot in the 600 block of Good Hope Street.
Rediger said he was excited about the project.
"I think it is a great opportunity for the future of Good Hope," he said in a study session before the regular meeting.
The mayor also thanked Dille Traxel Architecture, which is part of the development group and plans to relocate its offices to the second floor of the brick building at 635 Good Hope St.
Later, during the regular meeting, Rediger called the plan to repurpose the buildings for retail and residential use "a visionary proposal."
Rather than tear down the blighted buildings, city officials said this new approach allows the existing property owner to donate the property to the developer.
The city then will waive the tax lien once the development project has been completed.
