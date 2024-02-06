Cape council bans use of shipping containers as dwellings

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously Monday to ban the use of shipping containers as dwellings and limit the use of them for other purposes.

The council action brought an end to months of debate and discussion among council members, city staff and the planning and zoning commission.

Council members earlier this month punted the issue back to the planning commission after confusion arose over what the commission recommended.

On Sept. 13, the planning commission unanimously approved a series of proposed regulations to govern the use of shipping containers as building materials.

The council accepted the lengthy list of regulations, which will allow the council to approve special-use permits to allow the use of such containers for business and storage use in commercial and manufacturing districts and at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on a case-by-case basis.

Shipping containers, however, are banned in the central business district under the new regulations.

Shipping containers can be used for storage anywhere in the city for up to 12 months without a special-use permit, according to city officials.

Mayor Harry Rediger thanked city staff and the planning commission for crafting the regulations. Until now, the city has not had regulations governing the use of such containers.

"I think we have the right balance that we were all looking for," said Rediger. who, along with other council members, had voiced opposition to allowing containers to be used as residences.