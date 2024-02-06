The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday in support of efforts to repeal Missouri’s prevailing-wage law.
The council action came despite public comments from J.J. Lane, business representative for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562, who asked the council not to back the repeal effort.
In other action, a divided council voted to grant a taxi license to Isreal Geiger, dba Favors, of 714 S. Pacific St. The council approved the license despite Geiger’s criminal record and police chief Wes Blair’s recommendation for denial.
The City Council became the third local governmental body to back the repeal effort in the past 10 days.
The wage law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.
Lane, citing a University of Missouri-Kansas City study, said if state legislative efforts succeed in repealing the prevailing-wage law, it would cost the residents of Missouri and their families between $294 million and $356 million annually in lost income.
“Wages and benefits would go down over time once the law is repealed,” he said.
Lane urged council members to study the issue more and obtain “a better understanding of how the law works.”
Lane said, “One of our major concerns is our tax dollars will end up in the hands of out-of-state contractors and out-of-state workers.”
The university study found the square-foot cost of construction was higher in non-prevailing-wage states, Lane said.
According to the study, there are and fewer injuries and greater productivity on construction jobs in prevailing-wage states.
Repealing the wage law “would do more harm than good,” Lane told the council.
But Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said, “For me, repeal has to do with a fair wage, not a government wage.”
Guard said local governments “have to stretch the dollar any way we can.” Repeal of the law would reduce the cost of public-works projects, he said.
Guard was the only council member who commented on the resolution before its passage.
On the request for a taxi license, the council voted 5-2 to grant it. Mayor Harry Rediger and Ward 1 Councilman Joseph Uzoaru cast the only “no” votes.
According to the police chief, Geiger had felony convictions for tampering with physical evidence and delivery of an imitation controlled substance in 2000 and a misdemeanor trespassing conviction in 2016.
But Geiger told the council his criminal record was in the past.
“I am ready to move on,” he said.
Geiger asked the council to give him a chance.
He said he was working hard to establish his transportation business.
“I have done everything right,” he told them.
Geiger said he has a contract with Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center and regularly transports people to and from doctors’ offices.
Blair, the police chief, said his department looks at an applicant’s criminal history. But he said the council could award a taxi license regardless of an applicant’s criminal record.
Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox said, “I think we ought to give him a second chance.”
Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore said Geiger has become “a great role model for other young men.”
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.