The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday in support of efforts to repeal Missouri’s prevailing-wage law.

The council action came despite public comments from J.J. Lane, business representative for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562, who asked the council not to back the repeal effort.

In other action, a divided council voted to grant a taxi license to Isreal Geiger, dba Favors, of 714 S. Pacific St. The council approved the license despite Geiger’s criminal record and police chief Wes Blair’s recommendation for denial.

The City Council became the third local governmental body to back the repeal effort in the past 10 days.

The wage law requires contractors to pay a state-determined minimum wage for each construction trade on public-works projects.

Lane, citing a University of Missouri-Kansas City study, said if state legislative efforts succeed in repealing the prevailing-wage law, it would cost the residents of Missouri and their families between $294 million and $356 million annually in lost income.

“Wages and benefits would go down over time once the law is repealed,” he said.

Lane urged council members to study the issue more and obtain “a better understanding of how the law works.”

Lane said, “One of our major concerns is our tax dollars will end up in the hands of out-of-state contractors and out-of-state workers.”

The university study found the square-foot cost of construction was higher in non-prevailing-wage states, Lane said.

According to the study, there are and fewer injuries and greater productivity on construction jobs in prevailing-wage states.

Repealing the wage law “would do more harm than good,” Lane told the council.

But Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said, “For me, repeal has to do with a fair wage, not a government wage.”

Guard said local governments “have to stretch the dollar any way we can.” Repeal of the law would reduce the cost of public-works projects, he said.