Cape Girardeauï¿½s Sloan Creek Bridge will receive a major makeover and the Main Street bridge north of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will be reopened to local traffic while construction work is being done.

The city council awarded a contract Monday to low-bidder St. Louis Bridge Construction Co. to reconstruct the bridgeï¿½s substructure and stabilize the creek bank at a cost of more than $857,000.

The council also awarded a $1 million contract for concrete street repairs and approved the sale of a now-vacant fire station.

Council members also heard from a developer who hopes to renovate the old Esquire Theater on Broadway for use as a concert venue.

As for the bridge project, the substructure, including the concrete road pavement and an existing sidewalk, will be replaced. The new construction will include a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of the span, city engineer Casey Brunke said in an agenda report to the council.

Traffic moves across the Sloan Creek Bridge on Big Bend Road on Monday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

As for stabilizing the bank, Brunke said the city previously tried to stabilize it with rock, but without success.

ï¿½We donï¿½t know what is happening. We keep putting rock out there,ï¿½ she said.

But the ground ï¿½is just sinking,ï¿½ Brunke said.

There is no sinkhole at that location, she said.

The bridge reconstruction project will include installing a rock blanket and placing a curtain of metal rods into the ground west of the bridge to better stabilize the creek bank, Brunke said.

Tax revenue from the cityï¿½s Transportation Trust Fund 5 sales tax, approved by voters in 2015, will fund the project, city officials said.

Construction work could begin as early as April, Brunke said. The contract calls for the project to take about four months to complete.

But Brunke said any Mississippi River flooding could affect the construction schedule, delaying completion.

The bridge over the Mississippi River tributary is near the intersection of Big Bend Road and North End Boulevard. It frequently is used by residents in the Red Star neighborhood on the cityï¿½s northeast side and is also a route used by trucks, officials said.

Reconstructing the bridge has been on the cityï¿½s drawing board for several years.

In March 2015, city staff said the bridge needed to be replaced.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has lowered the weight limit on the aging span in recent years.