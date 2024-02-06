Cape city 'yields' pedestrian signs to parades, snow plows

Cape Girardeau city workers removed the “yield to pedestrian” signs along a four-block stretch of Broadway to accommodate a parade last month and will keep them down this winter to allow for snow plowing.

The signs were installed in late April after some Broadway business owners complained of motorists speeding along the thoroughfare, posing a danger to pedestrians trying to cross the street.

The signs, which were erected in the middle of the street, were removed once over the summer to allow for the re-striping of Broadway.

They were removed again in October in preparation for Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. Torrential rains later forced cancellation of the parade.

But with the downtown Christmas parade coming up next month and concerns about winter weather, city staff decided not to reinstall the signs until spring, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Tuesday.

Pedestrians walk past a yield sign May 2 in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

The bases of the signs sit atop the pavement and are screwed into place. Even if the vertical “paddle” signs were removed, snow plows would hit the bases, Mehner said.

The city has replaced several signs, which were struck by vehicles, she said.

City crews have installed and removed the eight signs, So far, the city has spent nearly $3,800 on the signs, which includes the signs themselves and labor costs, Mehner said.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard has been a big proponent of the signs.